'Hamari Aarthik Sthiti Itni Acchi Nahi Hai,' Jabalpur's Home Science College Students Protest Uniform Change -- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Second-year students from Jabalpur’s Home Science College took to the streets on Monday to protest the introduction of a new uniform.

During the protest, they cited financial constraints and said, “Hamari aarthik sthiti itni acchi nahi hai ki hum baar-baar nayi dress kharide... (“Our financial condition is not so good that we can afford to buy new dresses again and again”).”

According to reports, the students staged the protest and blocked traffic at the busy Shastri Bridge-Bloom Chowk intersection.

The protest was held under the leadership of the Parents’ Association. They accused the college management of changing the uniform without prior consent and information.

Traffic in the surrounding areas was disrupted for about an hour due to the protest.

#WATCH | ‘Hamari Arthik Sthiti Itni Achchi Nahi Hai Ki Hum Baar-Baar Nayi Dress Kharide,’ Say Students Of Jabalpur’s Home Science College Protesting Introduction Of New Uniform #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/xyhv2mkBh4 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 6, 2026

Upon receiving the information, police, college management and Higher Education Department officials arrived at the scene and attempted to reason with the students.

The protesting students stated that their current uniform was perfectly fine and there was no need to change it.

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They alleged that the college management had made the purchase of a new uniform mandatory from the new academic session, which would impose an additional financial burden on economically weaker and middle-class families.

Student Sapna Kurmi said that upon admission to the first year, she had purchased two sets of uniforms following instructions from the college management. Now, on entering the second year, she has been instructed to buy new uniforms again.

She argued that since the old uniforms are still in usable condition, there is no need to replace them.

Upon learning of the incident, Alkesh Chaturvedi, Additional Director of the Higher Education Department, arrived at the scene.

He said the students’ primary objection is regarding the new light-yellow uniform.

He added that discussions are underway with the college principal to find a solution acceptable to both students and the college management.

He also indicated that options such as making the uniform optional are being considered.

Police personnel from the Madan Mahal, Garha and Omti police stations were deployed at the scene during the protest.

The CSP said further action, in accordance with rules, would also be considered regarding the protest held at a public intersection without permission.