Gwalior's Senior CA Duped Of ₹21.06 Crore In One Of MP’s Biggest Crypto Investment Frauds

Gwalior's 70-Year-Old CA Duped Of ₹21 Crore In Biggest Crypto Investment Scam After Social Media Friendship Trap | AI Generated Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) was allegedly duped of ₹21.06 crore by fraudsters who lured him with promises of online investment in crypto trading and huge profits in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident is considered one of the biggest cyber fraud cases involving online investment in the state.

According to the report, the victim was identified as Ashok Vijayvargiya, a 70-year-old senior Chartered Accountant and the Chief Returning Officer of the Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce.

Initially, to gain his trust, the fraudsters showed good returns on the investment, prompting the victim to invest increasingly large sums.

Gradually, the investment amount swelled to ₹21 crore, 5 lakh and 92 thousand. When the victim attempted to withdraw his funds, the fraudsters refused to release the money, citing various excuses.

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When the victim attempted to withdraw his funds, the fraudsters refused to release the money, citing various excuses. He then realized he had fallen victim to cyber fraud.

This fraud, exceeding ₹21 crore, serves as a major warning regarding the growing threat of cybercrime not just in Gwalior, but across Madhya Pradesh.

"The fraudster called and said, 'Hello... this is Pooja speaking.'" You might recall this dialogue from the Ayushmann Khurrana film 'Dream Girl'.

A similar scenario unfolded in Gwalior, though it did not involve a film but rather a cyber fraud amounting to ₹21.06 crore.

A chat that began with the greeting "Hello, this is Divya" resulted in Ashok Vijayvargiya, a senior Chartered Accountant and the Chief Returning Officer of the Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce, being swindled out of crores of rupees.

Sanjeev Nayan Sharma, DSP of the State Cyber ​​Cell, stated that a technical investigation is underway regarding the three WhatsApp numbers, 20 bank accounts, and the fake trading portal URL used by the fraudsters.

the State Cyber ​​Cell has registered a case against unknown accused persons and the Cyber ​​Cell team is actively working to freeze the relevant bank accounts, track IP addresses, and apprehend the accused.