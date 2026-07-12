Army Jawan Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Gwalior, Domestic Stress Suspected |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An Indian Army jawan posted on security duty at the Air Force Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident took place in Maharajpura allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service rifle on Saturday morning.

Police said the jawan placed the rifle barrel between his chest and abdomen and pulled the trigger.

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Isendra Singh Bhadoria, a resident of Bhind district. He was posted as a General Duty (GD) soldier with the 300 DSC Platoon.

According to Maharajpura police, the incident took place around 7.45 am when Bhadoria was on guard duty at Post-25 MMPU inside the Air Force Station. He was carrying a 7.62 SLR rifle issued by the department.

6 rounds fired from rifle

Five soldiers were deployed at the security post. Since they were working in three-hour shifts, some personnel were resting in a nearby room when they heard gunfire.

When fellow soldiers reached the spot, they found Bhadoria lying injured on the ground. He was immediately taken to the Military Hospital (MH) in Murar, where doctors declared him dead.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the rifle was in burst mode when the trigger was pressed, causing six rounds to be fired.

The bullets hit his chest and abdomen, leaving him with no chance of survival.

Maharajpura police registered a case after Subedar Chitranjan Mahanta (57), posted at Air Force Station Maharajpura, informed the police about the incident. The body was taken into custody and a case of unnatural death was registered.

Domestic dispute suspected behind suicide

Police said Bhadoria had been under mental stress for some time. His first wife had passed away, and investigators suspect that a dispute with his elder son may have contributed to his distress.

Police are examining his mobile phone and other details to determine the exact reason behind the suicide.

Maharajpura police station in-charge Yashwant Goyal said, “DSC jawan Isendra Singh Bhadoria, posted on duty at the Air Force Station, shot himself with his service rifle. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Preliminary information suggests that domestic issues may have caused mental stress.”