40-Year-Old SAF Constable Shoots Self During Video Call With Family In MP's Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh – 40-year-old SAF Constable Shot Himself While On Duty In Gwalior | Representational photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old on-duty constable allegedly shot himself to death with his service weapon in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He killed himself during video call with his friends.

The incident occurred at 5:00 AM at the gate of the 2nd Battalion of the Special Armed Force

According to the police report, the deceased was identified as a 40-year-old Special Armed Force, Constable Kuldeep Anuragi, a resident of Naogaon in Chhatarpur, who was posted on duty at the gate of the 2nd Battalion. His shift was scheduled from 2:00 AM to 6:00 AM.

According to the report, at approximately 5:00 AM, he was speaking with his family over a video call. It was at that moment that the sound of a gunshot rang out. When police personnel arrived, they found him lying injured with his service weapon lying nearby. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

Upon hearing the sound of the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the scene and found the constable lying injured. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

After the incident, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

Forensic and police teams are currently engaged in an investigation at the scene of the incident.

BJP Councillor Shot Dead By Assailants While Returning From Temple In Datia

A similar case was reported of a shot to dead where a BJP councillor returning from a temple was shot dead by a few assailants in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Tuesday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, Kallu Kushwaha, the councillor for Ward No. 1 in the district, had come to the intersection for a morning stroll, as was his daily routine.

He was accompanied by two other individuals when three attackers arrived and opened fire on them. They reportedly fired two rounds. One bullet struck Kallu in the head, and the other in the back. He collapsed immediately upon being hit