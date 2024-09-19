Gwalior's Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium Flooded Ahead Of India-Bangladesh T20 Match

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The newly built Madhavrao Scindia International Cricket Stadium, constructed at a cost of Rs 210 crores, was flooded following heavy rainfall in the region over the past 24 hours. Visuals of the same shows the water flooded in the surrounding areas of the stadium.

The torrential rains not only inundated the stadium but also caused a significant portion of its outer boundary wall to collapse. The situation has raised serious concerns about the stadium’s engineering and construction quality.

The water clogging in the stadium is a serious concern as Gwalior stadium will be the host of the first International T20 match between India and Bangladesh. The match is scheduled for October 6.

Read Also MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days

According to information, the newly built Madhavrao Scindia International Cricket Stadium was built with a budget of Rs 210 Crores. During the construction, a sewage opening was closed to facilitate the construction. Now, due to their being no sewage points, the collected rain water could not leave the stadium premises. This blockage has caused serious flood like conditions in the stadium premises.

Luckily, the rains stopped before the water could enter the main pitch. Now, with only 17 days left for the match, the authorities will have a hard time clearing up the stadium premises. When asked about the condition, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who is also the chairman of the organizing committee for the India-Bangladesh match said that he has taken cognisance of the condition and has ordered the stadium authorities to work overtime in order to prepare the stadium.