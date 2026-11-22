Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Interestingly, there is a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior where the idol of the goddess is believed to have been discovered in a treasure and is made of a special black stone traditionally used to test the purity of gold. Known as Bhelse Wali Mata Temple, this centuries-old shrine is dedicated to Maa Tulja Bhawani and is associated with fascinating stories of history, faith and devotion.
Located on a hill near Janak Taal, the temple is also known for its 108 steps, beautiful views of Gwalior city and a special connection to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The temple houses an idol of Maa Tulja Bhawani made of Kasauti stone. According to local beliefs, the idol was discovered among hidden treasures and later became an important symbol of faith for devotees.
It is believed that the divine energies of three goddess Mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati are present at this sacred place.
A Temple With A Historical Connection
The history of Bhelse Wali Mata Temple is linked to the Scindia dynasty. According to local accounts, in 1849, Govindrao Vitthal, a military commander of Jayajirao Scindia, captured a place known as Bhesla (today’s Vidisha).
The temple is believed to have derived its name from this historical connection and came to be known as Bhelse Wali Mata Temple.
Another interesting aspect of the shrine is its association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Maa Tulja Bhawani is considered the revered deity of the Maratha warrior king. According to popular folklore, the goddess was pleased with Shivaji Maharaj's devotion and blessed him with a sword, which became a symbol of his courage and strength.
Climb 108 Steps For A Beautiful View Of Gwalior
The temple is situated on a hill near Janak Taal, and devotees have to climb 108 steps to reach the shrine.
Apart from its religious importance, the hilltop location offers a panoramic view of Gwalior city, making the visit a memorable experience.
The temple also follows Maharashtrian traditions during its religious rituals. One of its major attractions is the Shringaar Aarti, during which the goddess is beautifully decorated with traditional ornaments and attire before prayers are offered.
For devotees, the temple is more than just a place of worship. Its peaceful atmosphere, historical stories and deep-rooted traditions make it a special spiritual destination.
Whether one visits to seek Maa Tulja Bhawani's blessings, explore the temple's history or enjoy the view from the hilltop, Bhelse Wali Mata Temple offers a unique experience in the heart of Gwalior.