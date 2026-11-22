Gwalior's Bhelse Wali Mata Temple: 108 Steps, A Mysterious Idol And A Connection To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | VIDEO |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Interestingly, there is a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior where the idol of the goddess is believed to have been discovered in a treasure and is made of a special black stone traditionally used to test the purity of gold. Known as Bhelse Wali Mata Temple, this centuries-old shrine is dedicated to Maa Tulja Bhawani and is associated with fascinating stories of history, faith and devotion.

Located on a hill near Janak Taal, the temple is also known for its 108 steps, beautiful views of Gwalior city and a special connection to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The temple houses an idol of Maa Tulja Bhawani made of Kasauti stone. According to local beliefs, the idol was discovered among hidden treasures and later became an important symbol of faith for devotees.

It is believed that the divine energies of three goddess Mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati are present at this sacred place.

कुछ जगहें सिर्फ़ देखी नहीं, महसूस की जाती हैं… और कुछ दरबारों में पहुँचकर मन को मिलता है असीम सुकून, विश्वास और भक्ति का अनूठा अनुभव। मध्य प्रदेश की पावन धरा पर स्थित भेलसे वाली माता का दरबार आस्था, श्रद्धा और आध्यात्मिक ऊर्जा का एक सुंदर संगम है। माँ के दर्शन, मंदिर का भक्तिमय वातावरण और श्रद्धालुओं की अटूट आस्था, हर किसी के मन में एक विशेष अनुभूति जगाती है। यहाँ आकर कुछ पल माँ के चरणों में बिताना, मन की शांति को महसूस करना और भक्ति के रंग में रंग जाना अपने आप में एक यादगार अनुभव है। तो आइए, मध्य प्रदेश की इस पावन भूमि पर माँ का आशीर्वाद लें और आस्था से भरी इस आध्यात्मिक यात्रा का हिस्सा बनें। 📍भेलसे वाली माता मंदिर, ग्वालियर @jdjsgwalior @PROJSGwalior @dmgwalior — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) November 2, 2026

A Temple With A Historical Connection

The history of Bhelse Wali Mata Temple is linked to the Scindia dynasty. According to local accounts, in 1849, Govindrao Vitthal, a military commander of Jayajirao Scindia, captured a place known as Bhesla (today’s Vidisha).

The temple is believed to have derived its name from this historical connection and came to be known as Bhelse Wali Mata Temple.

Another interesting aspect of the shrine is its association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maa Tulja Bhawani is considered the revered deity of the Maratha warrior king. According to popular folklore, the goddess was pleased with Shivaji Maharaj's devotion and blessed him with a sword, which became a symbol of his courage and strength.

Climb 108 Steps For A Beautiful View Of Gwalior

The temple is situated on a hill near Janak Taal, and devotees have to climb 108 steps to reach the shrine.

Apart from its religious importance, the hilltop location offers a panoramic view of Gwalior city, making the visit a memorable experience.

The temple also follows Maharashtrian traditions during its religious rituals. One of its major attractions is the Shringaar Aarti, during which the goddess is beautifully decorated with traditional ornaments and attire before prayers are offered.

For devotees, the temple is more than just a place of worship. Its peaceful atmosphere, historical stories and deep-rooted traditions make it a special spiritual destination.

Whether one visits to seek Maa Tulja Bhawani's blessings, explore the temple's history or enjoy the view from the hilltop, Bhelse Wali Mata Temple offers a unique experience in the heart of Gwalior.