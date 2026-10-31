Bollywood Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain, Attends Bhasma Aarti | VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain With Family, Immerses Herself In Devotion During Bhasma Aarti |

Mahakal Temple Darshan: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia visited theMahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday with her family and attended the morning Bhasma Aarti to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal. During Tamannaah Bhatia's Ujjain visit, the actress offered prayers and spent time immersed in the temple rituals. She was seen attending Bhasma aarti with devotion and enjoying the spiritual atmosphere of the temple.

Speaking about her experience, Tamannaah said, "It was a wonderful experience. I have just returned after offering prayers. I got the opportunity to attend the morning Bhasma Aarti in Ujjain today, and I felt truly delighted."

Tamannaah Bhatia With family: Happy As Mother Receives Darshan Of Ujjain Mahakal Temple

She also spoke about visiting the temple with her family and said that her mother had accompanied her. She said, "I am very happy that my mother also got the opportunity to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia visits the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple with her family and attends the morning Bhasma Aarti to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal.(Source: Mahakal Temple) https://t.co/ChXTAE2NEn — IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2026

Thank You For Making It Simple- Tamannaah Bhatia During The Temple Visit

Tamannaah Bhatia sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal, and observed the other devotees at the temple. The actress said that the devotees were deeply immersed in prayers and worship, sitting together and enjoying the spiritual experience.

The actress appreciated the arrangements at the temple and the devotion of the people visiting the shrine.

Tamannaah also thanked the temple authorities for making the darshan experience simple and convenient.

For her Mahakal Temple darshan, the actress wore a beautiful yellow Banarasi saree with a green border and a blouse featuring golden embroidery. She also wore a three-line tilak on her forehead.