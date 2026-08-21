Gwalior Youth Imitates Spiderman, Hangs Behind Speeding Dumper For Instagram Reel— Viral Video

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was caught hanging behind a moving dumper to imitate Spiderman for an Instagram reel in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The reel went

The video shows a dumper travelling at speed while the youth is seen hanging from an iron angle fixed at its rear.

The clip, which is around 14 seconds long, was uploaded on social media on Thursday morning and soon began circulating widely.

Watch video:

Video Shows Gwalior Youth Hanging Behind Moving Truck To Imitate Spiderman For Instagram Reel; Video Viral #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/S5sVIPkOy9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 21, 2026

He remains suspended above one of the vehicle's wheels and continues the stunt for some time.

The youth's actions not only put his own life at risk but also created a serious danger for other road users. A slight loss of grip could have caused him to fall beneath the dumper's wheels.

The occupants of a car travelling behind the dumper noticed the youth and recorded the incident on their mobile phone.

After the video went viral, the incident came to the attention of senior Gwalior police officials. Police have started efforts to identify the dumper from the video and establish the identity of the youth performing the stunt.

Police officials said performing dangerous stunts on public roads for social media views is a serious matter.

The police said legal action would be taken after the dumper and the youth are identified. The incident has once again highlighted the growing trend of risking lives for social media reels and online popularity.