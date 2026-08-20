STF Sub Inspector Booked For Raping Woman Multiple Times On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

MP News: A 34-year-old woman accused an STF sub-inspector of raping her on the pretext of marriage | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old woman has accused STF Sub Inspector Anand Kumar of raping her on the pretext of marriage in Gwalior. The woman has filed a complaint against him at Gwalior Women’s Police Station.

Anand Kumar was posted as a sub-inspector in Thatipur police station at the time of the incident and is currently an inspector at STF Bhopal.

According to the victim, she was an acquaintance to Sub-Inspector Anand Kumar. One night around 11 pm, Kumar reached her rented room in Thatipur. Shocked to see him this late, she raised an objection. Following which, the accused locked the door from inside and told her that his wife was suffering from cancer and she might die soon. He promised to marry the woman after his wife's death and initiated a sexual relationship.

The woman alleged that since then the accused SI raped her multiple times on the fake promise of marriage. When the woman pressured him to marry her, the accused refused and threatened to kill her if she insisted on marriage.

The accused also rented another room for the woman through a constable and would use it to exploit her sexually.

STF Sub Inspector Anand Kumar booked

The woman filed a written complaint at the women's police station in Gwalior, alleging prolonged exploitation and threats. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police have registered a case against STF Sub Inspector Anand Kumar under relevant sections of the BNS. The police are now investigating the woman's allegations and collecting evidence related to the case.