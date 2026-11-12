Gwalior Woman Goes Missing With Four Children After Husband Scolds Her Over Mobile Phone Use

Bizarre: Gwalior Woman Leaves Home With Four Children After Husband Scolds Her For Using Mobile Phone | AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly left home with her four children after her husband scolded her for using a mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident was reported from Company Bagh Road in the Murar police station area.

After failing to find his wife and children, the husband approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police registered a kidnapping case and launched a search for the missing family.

According to information, Monu Maurya, a labourer living on Company Bagh Road, told police that he had returned home from work and found his wife, Neetu, using her mobile phone.

Monu admitted that he was drunk at the time and scolded his wife for using the phone. Following the argument, he left the house.

When he returned home some time later, he found his wife and all four children missing.

Worried about their sudden disappearance, Maurya searched nearby areas and contacted relatives and acquaintances. However, he could not find any information about their whereabouts.

The missing children have been identified as three daughters, Tanu, Prachi and Komal, and a son, Krishna.

Police Register Kidnapping Case, Launch Search

Based on Maurya's complaint, police registered a kidnapping case and began an investigation.

Police are gathering information from nearby areas and checking possible locations where the woman and children may have gone.

Reason Behind Disappearance Yet to Be Confirmed

Murar City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sandeep Bangre said the matter was under investigation and efforts were being made to trace the woman and her four children. He said the exact reason behind the woman's disappearance would become clear only after she and the children were found.

Police said their priority was to locate the woman and all four children safely.