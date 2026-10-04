Gwalior To Host Telecom Manufacturing Zone Groundbreaking Ceremony On October 12; Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Attend | File pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and Madhya Pradesh government have stepped up preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed Telecom Manufacturing Zone in the SADA area of Gwalior. The event is scheduled to be held at Mela Ground on October 12, with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expected to attend.

The responsibility for organising the event has been assigned to SADA and the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC).

Event Management Agency To Be Selected By October 5

The Tourism Department has started the process of selecting an event management agency for the mega event. One agency will be selected from a panel of 12 agencies, with the department aiming to finalise the selection by October 5.

The selected agency will be responsible for arrangements at the venue, including technical facilities and other event-related requirements.

18,000-Square-Metre German Dome Planned

A large German hangar dome will be set up at Mela Ground for the ceremony. The main structure will be around 60 metres wide and 300 metres long, covering approximately 18,000 square metres.

A special one-to-one room will be created inside the dome for private meetings and briefings involving Amit Shah and the Chief Minister.

The main auditorium will have seating arrangements for 3,000 people, including 425 VIP guests and 2,575 general attendees. Additional hangars will also be installed on both sides of the main dome.

The venue will be equipped with LED screens, sound systems, security lighting, emergency exits and fire safety equipment.

Around 2,000 Personnel To Handle Security

In view of the proposed visit of Amit Shah and the Chief Minister, the district administration and police have begun meetings to finalise security arrangements.

Around 2,000 police personnel, officers and other staff are expected to be deployed for the programme.

Police officials are preparing a security and traffic management plan covering the route from the airport to Mela Ground. Arrangements for VIP movement, parking and traffic control are also being planned to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.