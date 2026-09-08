Gwalior Tantrik Rape Case: Tantrik Woman Seeking Cure For Husband’s Alcohol Addiction Raped By Tantrik After Being Given Drugged Laddu

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Gwalior Tantrik Rape Case (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly raped by a tantrik in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The victim approached him to seek cure for her husband's alcohol addiction. The accused tantrik gave her a drugged laddu as prasad and then exploited her sexually. The woman alleged that the tantrik threatened to defame her and kill her husband. Following her complaint, Gwalior police registered a case against Kamal Rathore alias Patel and arrested the suspect on Monday night.

According to the woman’s complaint, she had visited Talwar Wale Hanuman Mandir around a year ago seeking a remedy for her husband’s alcoholism. At the temple, she allegedly came in contact with accused tantrik Kamal Rathore.

Tantrik Gives Drugged Prasad

The woman told police that she obtained "bhabhut" (holy ash) from Rathore several times as a remedy for alcohol addiction. During this period, Rathore allegedly became acquainted with her and began visiting her home.

According to the complaint, Rathore allegedly visited the woman’s house between 3 pm and 4 pm in October 2025. He allegedly gave her a laddu as prasad, claiming it would resolve her problems.

Tanrik Accused Of Sexual Exploitation

The woman alleged that she became unconscious after consuming the suspected drugged laddu, following which Rathore allegedly raped her. He allegedly threatened to defame her and kill her husband if she disclosed the incident.

According to the woman’s police complaint, the alleged sexual exploitation continued after the first incident. She alleged that Rathore repeatedly exploited her through threats and last raped her on Aug 8, 2026.

Tantrik Kamal Rathore arrested

The woman told police that she remained silent for months because of Rathore’s alleged threats, fear for her husband’s safety and social stigma surrounding the rape. She finally disclosed the alleged ordeal on Sept 6.

After informing her husband and friends, the woman approached police and lodged a complaint against Rathore. Police subsequently registered a case and arrested him on Monday night.

Gwalior police station SHO said Rathore had been arrested and was being questioned in connection with the case. Further investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation is underway.