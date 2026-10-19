 Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Road Accident: Magisterial Inquiry Ordered, ADM To Submit Report Within Seven Days
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Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Road Accident: Magisterial Inquiry Ordered, ADM To Submit Report Within Seven Days

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deadly truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple. Additional District Magistrate CB Prasad will investigate the cause, circumstances and possible negligence, identify those responsible and recommend preventive measures. The inquiry report must be submitted within seven days of the order.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Road Accident: Magisterial Inquiry Ordered, ADM To Submit Report Within Seven Days
Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Road Accident: Magisterial Inquiry Ordered, ADM To Submit Report Within Seven Days | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district magistrate Ruchika Chauhan has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident that left 15 people dead and 27 injured, officials said on Sunday.

Additional district magistrate CB Prasad has been appointed as the investigating officer and directed to submit his report within seven days.

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The inquiry will examine the root cause of the incident, how the truck reached the site, any negligence and those responsible for it.

The officer has also been asked to recommend measures to prevent similar incidents and include any other relevant findings.

The report must be submitted to the collector and district magistrate's office within the stipulated period.

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