Gwalior Shastra Puja 2026: MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar Performs Rituals; Celebratory Firing Cancelled After Sheetla Mata Temple Accident | VIDEO

Gwalior Shastra Puja 2026: Narendra Singh Tomar Performs Rituals, Celebratory Firing Cancelled considering Sheetla Mata temple Accident |

Gwalior Vijayadashami 2026: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar performed Shastra Puja at the police armoury in DRP Line, Gwalior, on Vijayadashami. The ceremony was held with Vedic chants and traditional rituals. Celebratory firing was cancelled in view of the recent road accident near Sheetla Mata temple in Gwalior.

Tomar offered prayers during the yagna, performed the weapon worship rituals and extended Vijayadashami greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Assembly speaker said Vijayadashami holds special significance in Indian culture as it symbolises the victory of truth over falsehood and the worship of divine power. He prayed for the country's continued strength, prosperity and success.

The Gwalior Shastra Puja ceremony was attended by public representatives and senior officials, including Mahendra Yadav, Madhusudan Singh Bhadoria, Ashok Jadon, BJP district president Jaiprakash Rajoria and former MLA Rambaran Gurjar.

Divisional Commissioner Manoj Khatri, Collector Ruchika Chauhan and Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh also participated. The programme included Vedic chants, offerings during the yagna, weapon worship and aarti.

#WATCH | MP: Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar Attends 'Shastra Puja' In #Gwalior #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh @nstomar https://t.co/st6s1sOq2E — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 20, 2026

Shastra Puja Organised Under State Government Initiative

The Vijayadashami Shastra Puja in Madhya Pradesh was organised under the state government's initiative to involve the administration and the public in the traditional ceremony.

Following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's initiative, the main shastra puja ceremony in Gwalior was held at DRP Line in accordance with state government directions.

Other administrative and police officials, including District Panchayat CEO Sojan Singh Rawat, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Chaudhary and Additional Superintendent of Police Jairaj Kuber, were also present.

Celebratory Firing Cancelled After Sheetla Mata Temple Accident

A significant decision marked this year's Gwalior Dussehra celebrations. In view of the recent road accident near Sheetla Mata temple, celebratory firing was not carried out after the Shastra Puja ceremony.

The decision was taken out of consideration for those who lost their lives in the accident. The traditional Vijayadashami rituals continued without celebratory firing.