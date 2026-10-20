Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Truck Accident: CM Mohan Yadav Meets 11 Bereaved Families, Assures Air Ambulance | FP photo

BHOPAL/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met 11 bereaved families of the Sheetla Mata Temple accident victims in Gwalior on Monday. He assured the families whose members are admitted to hospital that an air ambulance would also be arranged, if required, for critically injured patients.

During the hospital visit, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also accompanied the CM.

“Union Minister Scindia ji, our MPs, MLAs, and I met the injured patients. Our priority is to ensure that they receive the best possible medical treatment. We have told the authorities that even if an air ambulance is required, there should be no hesitation in arranging one,” he said.

He said the government had already announced relief measures and taken strict action in connection with the incident. An investigation has also been ordered, and the government is reviewing the developments.

He said, “According to the information received from the doctors, the condition of the injured has improved compared to yesterday. Though we are particularly concerned about patients whose condition is more serious.”

Emphasising the government's commitment to supporting the affected families, the CM said officials had been in touch with the relatives of the injured and that assistance would be provided according to their needs.

“Along with providing all possible assistance, we have also spoken with the family members of those affected. We will stand by them and provide all necessary assistance according to their needs. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible for such an incident,” he added.

Man assaults CMHO after CM's hospital visit; arrested

A man assaulted chief medical and health officer (CMHO) RKS Dhakad after the CM left the hospital.

As the incident took place, people and doctors grabbed hold of the man and pulled him down.

SP Dhramveer Singh said the accused had been arrested by the police. He also added that the accused was a habitual offender with a history of psychological issues. He had earlier been arrested for similar incidents involving government officials.

Woman lies before public representatives' cavalcade, seeks better treatment

A woman tried to stop the cavalcade of MLAs, MPs and other public representatives to press her demand for better treatment for her relative. Later, officials assured her of better treatment.