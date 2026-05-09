Gwalior Set For Textile Comeback As MPIDC Eyes Fresh Investments; Blackberrys, Valencia Apparels Among Over 60 Participants | X

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) is set to revive Gwalior’s textile industry by attracting new investments.

In the past, mills like JC Mill and Gwalior Rayon had given the city global recognition. However, with their closure over time, the city lost its prominence in the sector.

At present, efforts are underway to set up companies like Blackberrys and Valencia Apparels in the region.

Recently, MPIDC organised an interactive outreach session focused on investment opportunities in the textile and garment sector.

Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Textile & Garment Sector – Gwalior-Chambal Region



A focused industry interaction held at MP Bhawan, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi brought together leading textile and garment players to explore high-potential investment opportunities… pic.twitter.com/NfIdwezu7x — MPIDC (@MPIDC) May 1, 2026

Over 60 investors participated

The event saw participation from over 60 investors, including representatives from Textile Association Delhi, Okhla Industrial Association and Indian Industries Association.

Prominent industry groups such as Blackberrys, Valencia Apparels (Noida), and Triberg also took part in the session.

Here, MPIDC officials shared details about industrial land availability, investment incentives and the single-window clearance system.

They highlighted that the Gwalior-Chambal region offers infinite possibilities for the textile sector due to its favourable conditions.

Following the session, several industrialists from Delhi and Noida have started visiting industrial areas like Mohna and Gurawal to explore investment opportunities.

They are closely examining infrastructure and logistics connectivity in these areas.

MPIDC is developing Mohna and Gurawal as major industrial areas to attract investors for textile and garment units. Officials say the location and resources are ideal for this industry.

The proposed textile hub is expected to boost growth and create jobs. Gwalior already has skilled workers due to its textile history.

A 210-hectare industrial area with good road and rail connectivity is also being developed.