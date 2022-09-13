Gwalior: Rotary Club of Gwalior fetes dignitaries

Gwalior Rotary club organises felicitation ceremony |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Rotary Club of Gwalior midtown felicitated teachers, sportspersons, environmentalists on Tuesday. Dr Keshav Pandey was the chief guest while Baba Lakkha Singh and Ravindra Sharma were special guests.

All the guests garlanded the picture of Paul Harris to mark the commencement of the felicitation ceremony. Post this, the guests were also garlanded as a gesture of warm welcome. Following this, teachers who contributed immensely to the field were given mementos.

The names of the teachers who were felicitated are Anuj Kumar Dwivedi, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Sunita Dwivedi, Avantika Dhakad, Sushma Sharma, Shaili Tiwari, Archana Dixit, Surbhi Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Ravindra Sharma, Deepak Pandey and Ranjana Tiwari.

Post this, the senior social workers and blood donors Sudhir Tripathi and Jasis Jones were presented mementos as a symbol of appreciation.