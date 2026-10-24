Gwalior Police Seize 66 Carbide Guns In Major Crackdown Ahead Of Diwali |

Carbide Gun Crackdown In Madhya Pradesh: The Gwalior police have launched a campaign against the illegal manufacturing and sale of carbide guns ahead of Diwali and other festivals. In a major crackdown, police seized 66 carbide guns during raids on a factory in Sirol and two shops in the Murar area.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, police have intensified action against dangerous and illegal activities to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the festive season. Police and Crime Branch teams are inspecting hardware shops, fabrication units and businesses dealing in calcium carbide.

58 Carbide Guns Seized From Sirol Factory

Acting on a tip-off, Sirol police and the Gwalior Crime Branch raided Maa Peetambara Steel Traders near Sirol Chauraha, where carbide guns were allegedly being manufactured on a large scale.

The team seized 58 carbide guns from the factory, including 47 single-barrel guns, 10 double-barrel guns and one five-barrel gun. Police also recovered five packets of potash.

Legal action has been initiated against the factory operator, Raman Ojha, a resident of Shivnagar under the Sirol police station's jurisdiction.

SSP Dharmveer Singh also visited the factory and inspected the seized guns and other materials. He directed officials to investigate the case and take strict action.

Eight More Guns Seized From Murar Shops

In a separate operation, Murar police and the Crime Branch raided two shops in the Ghasmandi area. Police seized six carbide guns from Anil Jha's shop and two from Kale Khan's shop.

Police have initiated action against both shopkeepers as part of the crackdown on the illegal sale of carbide guns.

Diwali Safety Measures: Gwalior Police Warn Against Carbide Gun Use

The Gwalior police have warned that using carbide guns can cause serious injuries and dangerous accidents. They have appealed to the public to avoid using these weapons and ensure that children do not have access to them.