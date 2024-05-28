Gwalior Municipal Corp Supervisor Demands ₹500 Bribe From Sweeper For Approving Her Leave, Arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Gwalior municipal sanitation worker was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from a sweeper in exchange for granting her leave, police said on Tuesday. The complainant approached the Lokayukta police, and the team laid out a plan to trap the accused.

The supervisor of sanitation workers allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 500 from his team members to approve each leave request.

The woman, identified as Kajal Valmiki, works as a cleaner in the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, ward no. 32. Her supervisor, Anoop Parde, demanded Rs 500 from her in exchange for a leave.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Lokayukta. Victim Valmiki reported the bribery scheme to the Lokayukta police, claiming that she receives a monthly salary of ₹7000, and Parde asked for a bribe of ₹500 every time she requested a leave. The Lokayukta police set up a sting operation in order to catch the culprit red-handed.

Valmiki, after completing her duty on Tuesday, visited the municipal corporation's ward office. Upon signing the attendance register and preparing to leave for home, Parde demanded money from her.

Valmiki handed over ₹2000, which was given to her by the Lokayukta team, and right at that moment, the cops, who had been waiting outside, apprehended Parde on the spot.

The operation was planned under the leadership of Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Rishishwar.