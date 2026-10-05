Gwalior Momos Dispute: Momo Seller Throws Pan Of Boiling Oil After Teen Boy Complains About Less Quantity

Gwalior Momo Vendor Attack News: A Sunday outing took a horrifying turn for an 18-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior! A momo vendor allegedly threw hot oil on the teenager after he complained about the quantity of momos served to him. The victim, Shiva alias Chetan Bhadauriya, got into a minor argument with the street vendor 'Ankit Momos Gwalior' over the number of dumplings served to him. The incident unfolded near Purani Resham Mill Chowraha under the jurisdiction of Hazira police station.

Momo Vendor Throws Hot Oil

According to information, 18-year-old Shiva, a resident of Pragati Nagar near New Resham Mill, went out on Sunday evening with his friends, Golu Khan and Vikas Rajpoot, to head to the gym. En route, they stopped at the Gwalior street food stall "Ankit Momos".

Shiva ordered momos for Rs 20. Unsatisfied with the quantity of momos, he complained to the vendor. What started as a minor argument escalated into a violent confrontation. The vendor allegedly lost his temper and hurled a pan of boiling oil at the teenager. The victim sustained severe burns to his face and ear. His friends informed Shiva's father, who rushed his son to the hospital. An FIR was also lodged against Ankit in connection with the Gwalior Momo Vendor Attack. He is currently absconding.

Police are actively investigating the attack. According to Hazira police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Tomar, a formal criminal case has been registered based on the victim's complaint, and teams are conducting raids at potential hideouts to catch the absconding vendor.

Meanwhile, the incident has sent shockwaves through the area, as a trivial dispute over momos worth barely Rs 20 allegedly led to the horrific attack, leaving the young man severely injured.