International Trafficking Network Busted In MP’s Gwalior, 4 Myanmar Girls Rescued While Being Taken For Marriage | AI-generated

BHOPAL/GWALIOR (Madhya Pradesh): An international human trafficking network involving the illegal entry of four Myanmar girls into India for marriage has been unearthed by the Gwalior Government Railway Police (GRP), which detained two Myanmar nationals suspected of bringing the girls into the country through Bangladesh.

The four girls, including two minors, were allegedly being taken to Jammu and Kashmir for marriage.

The breakthrough came after the GRP received inputs that a foreign national travelling aboard the Swarnajayanti Express was involved in bringing girls from Myanmar or Bangladesh to India for marriage.

Acting on the tip-off, Gwalior GRP in-charge Deep Shikha Singh Tomar intercepted the train and detained a 25-year-old man identified as Mubeen, a Myanmar national currently residing in Hyderabad.

During questioning, Mubeen disclosed that he had been living in Hyderabad with his wife and child for around four years and was working with an associate, identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Hasan, to bring girls from Bangladesh for marriages in Jammu.

Following the lead, the police traced Hasan to Aligarh where he was staying in a rented room with four girls from the Cox's Bazar refugee camps in Bangladesh. The girls included two adults and two minors.

Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ankit Jaiswal said that during questioning, the girls said they had crossed into India through riverine and mountainous routes and had been brought with their parents' consent for marriages in Jammu and Srinagar.

However, cops are examining the circumstances surrounding their entry into India and the alleged role of the two men.

The girls reportedly did not understand or speak Hindi, prompting the police to use Google Translate for preliminary questioning.

Further interrogation is being conducted with the assistance of bilingual translators. Police said further action would be taken based on evidence following investigations.