Gwalior-Jhansi Highway Accident: Three Family Members Killed In Truck-Motorcycle Collision; 3-Year-Old Girl Critical |

Gwalior-Jhansi Highway Accident: Three members of a family were killed in a tragic Gwalior road accident on Monday. A speeding truck collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying a couple and their two daughters. The accident claimed the lives of the husband, wife and their 8-year-old daughter, while their 3-year-old daughter is fighting for her life in the hospital.

The family was travelling to Gwalior to get medicines for the wife, who had been suffering from a prolonged illness, when the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway accident took place.

Antri Road Accident Claimed lives Of A Couple And A Daughter

The incident occurred near Kalyani Square, under the jurisdiction of Antri police station. The deceased have been identified as Kamal Kishore Vishwakarma, 36, a resident of Sasan village in Bhitarwar, his wife Seema Vishwakarma, 34, and their 8-year-old daughter Diksha, AKA Sandhya.

According to reports, Kamal Kishore was riding the motorcycle with his wife and their daughters, Diksha and 3-year-old Bitti, AKA Bhumi. During the journey, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle with great force.

The impact of the truck and motorcycle collision was so severe that all four family members were thrown onto the road. Kamal Kishore died on the spot. After receiving information, police reached the accident site and, with the help of local residents, rushed the injured family members to the Trauma Centre at Jayarogya Hospital.

3-Year-Old Girl Severely Injured In Accident

Doctors declared the elder daughter, Diksha, dead on arrival. Seema, who had sustained critical injuries, also died during treatment.

The youngest daughter, Bhumi, remains in critical condition. She has suffered fractures in both legs and one arm, along with serious internal injuries. Doctors are treating her at the hospital.

Kamal Kishore worked as a labourer. His wife had been suffering from a long-term illness, and the family was travelling to Gwalior to buy medicines for her. His in-laws also lived in Gwalior, and he had planned to visit them after purchasing the medicines.

Truck Driver Absconding After Three Family Members Killed In Accident

Meanwhile, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot after the Gwalior truck accident. Antri police seized the truck and sent the bodies of the three deceased for post-mortem examinations.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Singh Jonwar, police are searching for the absconding driver and taking further legal action.

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