Gwalior: Hindu Mahasabha invites Kalicharan Mahraj as chief guest on Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindu Mahasabha has invited self-styled religious leader Kalicharan Mahraj as chief guest for youth conclave being organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23.

Kalicharan Mahraj who recently passed derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi during Dharm Sansad held in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, is in jail. He was arrested by Chhattisgarh police from a village near Khajuraho town in Madhya Pradesh.

The Hindu Mahasabha that has been celebrating birthday and death anniversaries of Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse is organising Yuva Hindu Sansad in Gwalior, wherein more than 1000 youths, as post bearers of Hindu Mahasabha claimed, are invited.

National vice president of Hindu Mahasabha, Jayveer Singh Bhardwaj informed that Kalicharan Mahraj has been granted bail in Maharashtra. “We have been trying our best to obtain his bail in Chhattisgarh, too,” he told journalists.

He confirmed that Kalicharan Mahraj has been invited as chief guest to address the youths of the country. “Discussions on partition of the country and Why did Nathuram Godse kill Mahatma Gandhi will be held,” he said.

Raising questions on Yuva Hindu Sansad, Congress spokesperson RP Singh alleged that the conclave was being supported by the BJP-led state government.

“They killed Mahatma Gandhi and now, they are trying to kill his thoughts,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:31 PM IST