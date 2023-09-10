Gwalior Government To Pay Inflated Electricity Bills Of Ladli Behnas |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that government would pay electricity bills of Ladli Behnas who have received inflated bills. The increased electricity bills will be reduced to zero this month.

From next month, they will get Rs 100 on electricity consumption of less than one kilowatt. The chief minister was addressing convention of Ladli Behnas in Gwalior on Sunday. He deposited Rs 1,269 crore into accounts of 1.31 crore beneficiaries in single click.

He added that LPG cylinders would be given to them for Rs 450. Remaining amount will be paid by the state government. Theápuccaáhouses will be given under Ladli Behna Awas Yojana to those left out in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

From next year, Rs 25,000 will be deposited in accounts of students scoring over 60 per cent marks in class 12. Scooty will be given to students who get first, second and third rank in class 12.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar thanked CM for laying the foundation stone of Ghatigaon project costing Rs 344 crore for providing drinking water in 186 villages and other construction works. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present on the occasion.

