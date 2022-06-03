Gwalior: Former Chairman files petition in High Court against indirect elections; Court seeks reply from state government

Petitioner Satyaprakashi Parsedia, Ex-chairman of Dabra municipality |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-chairman of Dabra municipality has filed a petition against the indirect elections for the post of chairman in urban body elections, in the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Acting on the petition, the High Court issued a notice and sought a reply from the state government for the same.

Satyaprakashi Parsedia’s petition stated that the election for the post of chairman should be direct like the election of mayor. The chairman should also be elected directly by the vote of the public.

It was also mentioned in the petition that elections were being held without amending Section 34 of the Municipal Act, 1993. According to section 34, any voter who is more than 25 years of age can contest for the post of chairman as a result of which it is not necessary for them to be a counsellor. In such a situation, horse-trading will be encouraged.

Satya said that it was a violation of the rights of voters, adding that either the election of the mayor should also be done through an indirect system or all the elections should be done by direct system only.

Besides, Satya also targeted the state government. She said that the government was afraid of conducting elections through a direct system.

