Gwalior Police News: A shocking incident involving a female cop has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. TI Varsha Singh, posted with Madhya Pradesh Cyber Police, allegedly created ruckus at her husband's residence. The Gwalior Vandalism Case reportedly happened in the Saat Bhai Ki Goth area under the jurisdiction of Madhavganj police station, and the entire act was caught in the camera.

The viral clip shows the female police officer allegedly striking the door with a stone while hurling abuses at her husband. Her husband identified as Umesh Yadav works at the Income Tax Department.

WATCH Female Police Inspector Viral Video:

#Watch | A woman Town Inspector (TI) allegedly created a ruckus outside her husband's residence in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. She reportedly smashed the door with a stone during the incident, causing a commotion outside the house.#FPJMP #FreePressJournalMadhyaPradesh #FPJ #FPJNews #Gwalior #GwaliorNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #WomanPoliceInspector #ViralVideo — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 24, 2026

Video shows woman breaking door with stone

According to circulating videos, Varsha Singh reached her husband's residence, where a heated argument broke out between the couple. The disagreement reportedly escalated, following which she allegedly struck the main door several times with a stone. Abusive language can also be heard in the recording, causing a disturbance in the locality. The incident reportedly attracted the attention of local residents, and a crowd gathered outside the house.

However, the exact circumstances that led to the dispute between the couple have not yet been established.

Husband’s family approaches Madhavganj police station

Following the Gwalior domestic dispute, members of the husband's family, along with local residents, reportedly approached Madhavganj police station and submitted a complaint against police inspector Varsha Singh. The complaint has brought the allegations against the serving police officer under scrutiny, seeking appropriate legal actions. Investigation is yet to begin in Varsha Singh Gwalior case.

However, as of now, no official statement from the police department and response from Varsha Singh have been made. It is also unclear whether an FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint.

The allegations remain subject to verification, and the complete sequence of events will become clear only after an impartial investigation. Further details are awaited from the police department.