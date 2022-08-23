Gwalior: Dog found carrying body of newborn, cops suspect black magic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A dog was allegedly found walking with a body of a newborn in Thanipur police station area of ​​Gwalior, said the officials.

According to CSP Rishikesh Meena, the body of the newborn was rescued from the dog's mouth. The head of the newborn was missing. We are investigating in view of the apprehensions of the newborn's sacrifice, murder, or other reasons. Investigation is on, added the CSP.

According to the primary information received by the police officials, the newborn is about 2 to 3 days old. "We are trying to identify the newborn through nearby nursing homes and hospitals. The cause of death is yet to be certained after autopsy report, said Rishikesh Meena, CSP.