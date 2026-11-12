Gwalior Crime News: 11-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By 50-Year-Old At Aunt's House During Diwali

Gwalior Crime News: 11-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted At Aunt's Home During Diwali; Accused Relative Threatens To Kill Her | Representational Image

Diwali Crime Incident: A heinous child sexual assault case was reported in Gwalior, where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at her aunt's house. The girl had gone there to celebrate Diwali, where the tragic incident occured a day after the festival.

The incident took place in the Bahodapur police station area on the night of November 9. The accused, identified as Brajmohan (50), allegedly threatened to kill the girl if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The police have registered a case against the accused and launched a search to arrest him.

11-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By Maternal Uncle

According to the complaint in the Gwalior sexual assault case, the girl had gone to stay with her aunt's family for the Diwali celebrations. On November 9, she was at her aunt and uncle's house. That night, she was sleeping in a separate room with her two cousins and Brajmohan, who is the maternal uncle of her aunt. Other family members were sleeping in the courtyard.

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It is alleged that Brajmohan sexually assaulted the girl while she was asleep. The girl reportedly sustained serious injuries to her private parts. When she woke up and resisted, the accused allegedly grabbed her hand and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. Fearing for her safety, the girl remained silent.

Gwalior Police Investigation Underway In Minor Girl Assault Case

After the Diwali celebrations, the girl's father brought her back home. Her mother noticed bleeding and questioned her about it. The girl then narrated the incident to her mother, who informed her father. The family subsequently took her to the Bahodapur police station and lodged a complaint.

According to Bahodapur Station House Officer (SHO) Alok Singh Parihar, the police have registered a case against Brajmohan based on the girl's complaint. The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.