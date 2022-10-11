Gwalior: Cafe serving hookah sealed, operator, two others arrested

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police of Gwalior district have arrested a cafe operator and two employees for offering hookahs to teenagers visiting the place, said police on Monday.

The police added that the cafe serving the hookahs was sealed, after being inspected by the crime branch sleuths, who posed as customers to raid the location.

According to the police, the Gwalior crime branch received a tip-off about hookah being offered to visitors at Park and Pub cafe situated on Mari Mata road. Inderganj CSP Munish Rajoria immediately constituted a team comprising Crime branch personnel as well as police personnel to inspect the cafe.

The officials posing as customers reached the cafe to find that hookah smoking was in full swing, said the police. The police personnel told the media that most people smoking hookah were teenagers.

The police nabbed the cafe operator as well as two of the employees of the cafe and quizzed them, who admitted to serving hookah to customers. The trio also told police that the majority of hookah smokers were school and college students.

While inspecting the place, police recovered eight hookahs and other intoxicants, which were seized and the trio was taken into custody.

'The police have sealed the cafe and are searching for the owner of the cafe," said the police.