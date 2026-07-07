Guru Purnima Rush: Railways To Run Special Train Between Delhi Sarai Rohilla And MP's Ashoknagar From July 26

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To facilitate passengers and accommodate the extra rush of pilgrims during the Guru Purnima festival, the railway administration has decided to run a special train.

The train will operate between Delhi Sarai Rohilla Railway Station and Ashoknagar Railway Station.

Train Operation Details:

Train No. 04004 will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla Railway Station for Ashoknagar Railway Station on July 26, 2026 (Sunday) at 12:15 PM.

Train No. 04003 will depart from Ashoknagar Railway Station for Delhi Sarai Rohilla Railway Station on July 30, 2026 (Thursday) at 5:00 PM.

Coach Composition:

The special train will have a total of 24 coaches, comprising 1 Third AC coach, 2 Sleeper coaches, 19 General coaches, and 2 SLR coaches.

Major Halts (in both directions):

Faridabad, Palwal, Kosi Kalan, Mathura Junction, Agra Cantt, Dholpur, Gwalior Junction, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, and Bina Junction.

Timetable (Brief):

Departure from Delhi Sarai Rohilla: 12:15 PM on July 26, 2026

Arrival at Ashoknagar: 4:00 AM on July 27, 2026

Departure from Ashoknagar: 5:00 PM on July 30, 2026

Arrival at Delhi Sarai Rohilla: 8:45 AM on July 31, 2026

Railways Adds Extra Coaches To Two Special Trains Via Bhopal Division

To accommodate the increased passenger rush during the summer holidays, the railway administration has temporarily added extra coaches to two special trains passing through the Bhopal Division.

04715/04716 Bikaner–Sainagar Shirdi Weekly Special: One Sleeper coach and one Third AC coach added from July 4–25 (Bikaner) and July 5–26 (Sainagar Shirdi).

04717/04718 Hisar–Tirupati Special: One Third AC coach added from July 4–25 (Hisar) and July 6–27 (Tirupati).