Guna Bus Accident Institutional Murders, Not Accident: Patwari

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Jitu Patwari | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress hit out at the State government over the Guna bus accident, which claimed the lives of 13 people. State Congress president Jitu Patwari said that this is not an accident, but a case of institutional murder of 13 people, while 15 are struggling for their lives.

“How is it possible that a bus which should not be on the road from 2022, was operating without any restrictions. This can only be done with the support of the government and the administration,” he claimed. The Congress alleged that the BJP was ruling the state for the past 18 years and supporting such practices in the state for a long time.

Patwari demanded an FIR on the officers concerned, who had the responsibility to check the operation of the vehicle. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh demanded a high level enquiry into the incident and strict action against the accused officials.

Moreover, Congree media state president KK Mishra through his social media account demanded an FIR against the government officials under section 304-A, who were responsible for taking action against such illegal and unfit vehicles. Box President expresses grief over accident President Droupadi Murmu expressed distress at the loss of lives in the road accident.

"The news of the deaths of many people in a road accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, is sad. I express my deep condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu posted on X.

PM offers condolences

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “The road accident that happened in Guna, Madhya Pradesh is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their family members. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery to all the people injured in this accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in every possible help to the victims.”