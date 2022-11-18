Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul' tree, Rahul Gandhi 'shrub', says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan in Gujarat for election campaign | ANI

Gujarat: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan heaped praised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching a scatching attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for resorting to "negative politics".

Canvassing for BJP in Mandivi, Kutch Chouhan, described PM Modi as 'kalpavriksha' (a mythological wish-fulfilling tree). He called Kejriwal a babul tree and Rahul Gandhi khar patwar (shrubs).

"Narendra Modi is a 'kalpavriksha', you'll get whatever you want. Kejriwal is a babul tree, you'll get only thorns. Rahul Gandhi is a shrub that will destroy the crops. Congress, AAP will erase contentment and peace from the country," Chouhan said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Likewise, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrottam Mishra is also on a Gujarat tour to support the campaign of BJP. He was in Palanpur of Banaskanta district.

Participants in the campaign for Gujarat assembly elections

According to Gujarat BJP chairman C R Paatil, national and union ministers would collectively campaign in 46 Assembly seats, while state leaders will do so in 36 on a single day.

Navsari, Ankleshwar, and Rajkot East are the three locations where Nadda will hold rallies. Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Anurag Singh Thakur, respectively, will speak at three, four, and four gatherings.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for its candidates in Gujarat's first round of voting is being launched with this campaign blitz.

The campaign includes BJP President J P Nadda, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Anurag Thakur, Faggan Singh Kulaste, V K Singh, and Bharati Pawar.

"The Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, the former CM, Vijay Rupani, former deputy chief ministers, ex-MLAs who are not contesting, former ministers, and Gujarati members of parliament will also take part in the event in addition to national dignitaries. They'll plan a bombardment campaign, "said Paatil.

Current scenario

After delivering public addresses in 82 Assembly seats, the leaders will continue door-to-door campaigning for three days that began on Friday to spread the word about the accomplishments of "the double-engine BJP government", Paatil said.

The first round of voting will take place in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat on December 1. Voting will take place in 93 seats in the state's north and central parts. Second phase of voting will be held on December 5. Vote counting will take place on December 8.

Since 1995, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the state's assembly elections six times in a row, and it is currently vying for a seventh straight victory. The arrival of the Aam Aadmi Party has added some spice to the Congress election, which has always been a bipolar poll.