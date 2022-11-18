e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGujarat assembly elections 2022: Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul' tree, Rahul Gandhi 'shrub', says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul' tree, Rahul Gandhi 'shrub', says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

"Narendra Modi is a 'kalpavriksha', you'll get whatever you want. Kejriwal is a babul tree, you'll get only thorns. Rahul Gandhi is a shrub that will destroy the crops. Congress, AAP will erase contentment and peace from the country," Chouhan said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan in Gujarat for election campaign | ANI
Follow us on

Gujarat: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan heaped praised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching a scatching attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for resorting to "negative politics".

Canvassing for BJP in Mandivi, Kutch Chouhan, described PM Modi as 'kalpavriksha' (a mythological wish-fulfilling tree). He called Kejriwal a babul tree and Rahul Gandhi khar patwar (shrubs).

"Narendra Modi is a 'kalpavriksha', you'll get whatever you want. Kejriwal is a babul tree, you'll get only thorns. Rahul Gandhi is a shrub that will destroy the crops. Congress, AAP will erase contentment and peace from the country," Chouhan said.

Likewise, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrottam Mishra is also on a Gujarat tour to support the campaign of BJP. He was in Palanpur of Banaskanta district.

Participants in the campaign for Gujarat assembly elections

According to Gujarat BJP chairman C R Paatil, national and union ministers would collectively campaign in 46 Assembly seats, while state leaders will do so in 36 on a single day.

Navsari, Ankleshwar, and Rajkot East are the three locations where Nadda will hold rallies. Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Anurag Singh Thakur, respectively, will speak at three, four, and four gatherings.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for its candidates in Gujarat's first round of voting is being launched with this campaign blitz.

The campaign includes BJP President J P Nadda, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Anurag Thakur, Faggan Singh Kulaste, V K Singh, and Bharati Pawar.

"The Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, the former CM, Vijay Rupani, former deputy chief ministers, ex-MLAs who are not contesting, former ministers, and Gujarati members of parliament will also take part in the event in addition to national dignitaries. They'll plan a bombardment campaign, "said Paatil.

Current scenario

After delivering public addresses in 82 Assembly seats, the leaders will continue door-to-door campaigning for three days that began on Friday to spread the word about the accomplishments of "the double-engine BJP government", Paatil said.

The first round of voting will take place in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat on December 1. Voting will take place in 93 seats in the state's north and central parts. Second phase of voting will be held on December 5. Vote counting will take place on December 8.

Since 1995, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the state's assembly elections six times in a row, and it is currently vying for a seventh straight victory. The arrival of the Aam Aadmi Party has added some spice to the Congress election, which has always been a bipolar poll.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Drunk bus conductor rapes female passenger after misleading her, arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 50 dishes of royal families of 5 states to be served under ‘Royal Cuisine of...

Madhya Pradesh: 50 dishes of royal families of 5 states to be served under ‘Royal Cuisine of...

MP: Noorani Masjid's caretaker booked for converting Hindu youth in Khandwa

MP: Noorani Masjid's caretaker booked for converting Hindu youth in Khandwa

Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul' tree, Rahul Gandhi...

Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul' tree, Rahul Gandhi...

Madhya Pradesh: ITI students in Jabalpur protest against poor infrastructure in college

Madhya Pradesh: ITI students in Jabalpur protest against poor infrastructure in college

MP: Upset over failing exams, girl attempts suicide by jumping off Bhadbhada Dam; saved by spectator...

MP: Upset over failing exams, girl attempts suicide by jumping off Bhadbhada Dam; saved by spectator...