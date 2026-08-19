Guest Teacher Brutally Beats Students At Sandipani School In Morena | VIDEO VIRAL

Guest Teacher Allegedly Brutally Beats Students At Sandipani School, Triggers Panic In MP's Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A guest computer teacher at Sandipani Higher Secondary School allegedly assaulted young students, triggering panic and screams in the classroom in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The incident happened at Sandipani Higher Secondary School, Pahadgarh, in Morena.

According to the report, the accused teacher, identified as Nitin, he was working as a guest teacher in Sandipani Higher Secondary School, Pahadgarh.

It is alleged that Nitin has been beating the children brutally, causing uneasiness among the students.

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The video appears to show a man inside a classroom repeatedly striking a student with a stick while other children look on, creating panic and fear among students.

The matter has become a topic of discussion, partly because the teacher is reportedly a friend of the school principal, Ravi.

A serious question has also arisen regarding the decision to entrust the entire responsibility of the school's computer lab to a single guest teacher.

Parents and locals state that if the allegations of abuse are true, the matter must be investigated immediately and accountability established.

The school management and the Education Department must take serious cognisance of any form of violence against young children.

Concerns have now been raised over whether the Education Department will conduct an impartial inquiry, record the children’s statements, and take action against the concerned teacher and the principal if they are found guilty.

If children are subjected to such beatings, how can they be expected to attend school? Under whose supervision is the reputation of Sandipani—a ‘School of Excellence’ championed by the Chief Minister—being tarnished?