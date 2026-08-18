British-Era Silver Coins Found During Greenfield Highway Excavation In MP's Morena

British-Era Silver Coins Found During Greenfield Highway Excavation, 1913: One-Rupee Coin Recovered In MP's Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Some British-era silver coins, including a one-rupee coin minted in 1913 during the reign of King George V, was discovered during excavation work for a Greenfield Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The coins were found during excavation for the Greenfield Highway near Dongarpur Lodha village in Morena district.

According to the report, local villagers and a JCB operator spotted the coins while construction work was in progress.

Following the information, police and administrative teams reached the spot and took steps to secure the recovered coins.

One of the recovered coins carries the inscription “GEORGE V KING EMPEROR” along with the year 1913, while the reverse reads “ONE RUPEE INDIA.”

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District Archaeology Officer Ashok Sharma said the coin weighs around 11.6 grams and contains approximately 91% silver.

Coins of this type were issued between 1911 and 1936, during the reign of British King George V. Such one-rupee coins generally weighed around 11.66 grams and had a diameter of about 30.5 mm. They were minted at the Mumbai and Kolkata mints.

According to ADM Ashwani Rawat, the recovered coins are being collected and kept secure at Mata Basaiya police station.

They will subsequently be handed over to the Archaeology Department after completion of the investigation.

Officials are currently trying to determine the exact number of coins recovered, their precise location underground and the circumstances in which they were buried.

The administration is also expected to seek expert assessment to establish their historical and archaeological significance.

The 1913 coin features the name and portrait of George V on one side, while the other side carries “ONE RUPEE INDIA” within a decorative wreath incorporating floral motifs.

The market worth of old coins depends on factors including condition, rarity, mint mark, authenticity and collector demand.

Experts will now examine the recovered coins to determine whether they have any special historical or numismatic significance.

The exact number of coins unearthed and their importance will become clear only after the official investigation and assessment are completed.