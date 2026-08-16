4 Minor Girls Go Missing After Attending Independence Day Programme In MP's Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Four minor schoolgirls allegedly went missing after attending an Independence Day programme on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The girls had left their homes on August 15 to participate in the celebrations but failed to return by late evening.

The incident occurred in Ghadi village, under the jurisdiction of the Jaura Police Station area, in Morena district.

According to police, three of the four missing girls are relatives, while the fourth is their neighbour.

The fact that all four girls went missing together has caused considerable distress among their families.

The in-charge of Jaura police station said the police have registered a missing person case and teams are searching for the girls.

According to the family, when the girls did not come home, their family members began searching for them at their own level.

They checked possible locations and contacted people who might have information about the girls, but could not trace them.

The families subsequently approached the Jaura police station and reported the matter.

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Police registered a missing person case and launched a search operation to locate the girls.

Family members are also assisting the police by providing information about the girls' movements, places they frequently visited and people they may have contacted.

However, more than 24 hours after the girls went missing, police have reportedly failed to find any concrete clue about their whereabouts.

Officials are collecting information from different locations and questioning people who may have seen the girls after they left for the Independence Day programme.

Police said the search operation is continuing and efforts are being made to establish the sequence of events after the girls left the government school.

Their families remain anxious and are awaiting information about their safe return.