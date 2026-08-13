Leopard Poaching: Nine Suspects Held So Far From Sheopur And Morena | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The suspects arrested in the poaching of 10 leopards from Sheopur and Morena used to lynch the leopards with sticks after they would get trapped in leg-hold traps.

They used to lynch the leopard by targeting its head. They confessed that a person used to give Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for each lynching, said sources in State Tiger Strike Force (STSF).

However, there is no evidence that suspects have previous criminal record. Suspects learnt tactic of killing the leopard by using dummy animal, sources said.

The breakthrough came when STSF arrested suspended cop named Bhagwan Singh alias Salim from Delhi on Wednesday, suspected to be the main accused. Another accused Waseem Akram alias Naseem Ahmad was held from Uttam Nagar, New Delhi on Thursday. He works with Wildlife SOS.

After receiving inputs from Uttar Pradesh police, Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force arrested six suspects from Sheopur. They have confessed killing the leopards.

One accused who was in judicial custody of Uttar Pradesh was also made accused in the case. So far, STSF has arrested nine suspects but the case is yet to be solved fully.

Leopards killed in ravine area

Two leopards were killed in ravine area, indicating that suspects used to set eye on leopard when it used to move to a secluded areas far from human presence.

Chronology of lynching 10 leopards

On July 23, Uttar Pradesh police held four suspects along with the skin of 10 leopards. Probe indicated that they had killed leopards in Madhya Pradesh and tried to sell their skin in Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, Madhya Pradesh STSF arrested seven suspects from Sheopur. Later, two more arrests were made. One more accused has been charged in crime and he is in judicial custody of Uttar Pradesh.