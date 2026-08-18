Classes Gone For A Toss, Visuals Show Brahma Bhoj Organised In Govt School Premises In MP's Morena; Principal Denies Allegations

Government School Under Scanner After Brahma Bhoj Inside School Premises In MP's Morena -- Viral Video | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced showing a community feast being organised in the premises of a government school in Morena. The clip has raised questions over the functioning of the school and whether regular classes were being conducted when the footage was recorded.

The video, widely circulating on social media from Devgarh Government Middle School in Morena District.

After the video surfaced, Government Middle School Principal Ajay Maurya clarified that the Brahma Bhoj was not organised inside the school premises. He said the feast was being held on a ground adjacent to the school and denied that the event took place within the school campus.

However, despite the principal’s clarification, questions remain because the footage shows the gathering and cooks preparing meals along the school wall.

#WATCH | Video Shows Brahma Bhoj Organised At Govt School Campus In Morena #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/oqtrhgsEac — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 18, 2026

The key issue is whether the video was recorded during school hours and, if so, why students and teachers were not visible.

It is unclear whether students had been taken outside for an activity, whether classes had already ended, or whether there was another reason for their absence.

Doubts have also emerged over the actual presence of teachers and students at the school during the time shown in the video.

The District Education Officer has ordered an inquiry. Officials are expected to verify the timing of the video, the attendance registers, and the circumstances at the school when the footage was recorded.

The inquiry will determine whether there was any lapse in teaching activities or attendance and whether responsibility needs to be fixed.

Meanwhile, the viral video has renewed concerns over the monitoring and functioning of government schools in Morena, with the inquiry expected to establish what exactly was happening at the school when the footage was recorded.