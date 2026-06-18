Group Of Miscreants Steal Petrol From Parked Scooters At Jabalpur Apartment | VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of miscreants was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing petrol from parked two-wheelers inside the parking area of an Apartment in Jabalpur.

The incident is of Aastha apartment on Gaurighat Road in Jabalpur.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV installed in the apartment. In the video, the suspects can be seen holding plastic bottles while taking out petrol from the scooters. After filling one bottle, they move to another parked vehicle and repeat the same process. The entire incident was captured by the apartment's CCTV cameras.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

The incident has raised concerns among residents, especially as similar petrol theft cases have reportedly been taking place in the city over the past few days.

Residents said they noticed petrol missing from their vehicles and later checked the CCTV footage, which revealed the alleged theft. The repeated incidents have left people worried about the safety of their vehicles, with many fearing that more such thefts could take place if strict action is not taken.

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According to locals, petrol theft incidents have been reported continuously over the last few days, adding to the concern among vehicle owners as fuel prices remain high.

The CCTV video has now surfaced, and residents are demanding action against those involved. Police are expected to examine the footage to identify the suspects and take appropriate action. Meanwhile, residents have been advised to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.