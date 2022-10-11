Grievances at CM Helpline; Morena ranks low in redressal

Representative image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Morena district has fallen to 31st position in terms of redressal of complaints lodged on CM Helpline portal, said Morena collector B Karthikeyan on Monday.

Collector Karthikeyan added that the numerous complaints pertaining to several issues had been pending since long, which required immediate redressal.

While reviewing the state of the redressal of issues registered at the CM Helpline portal on Monday, Collector B Karthikeyan told the media that the grading of the district with regard to redressal of CM Helpline grievances is determined on 20th of every month.

Collector Karthikeyan had bagged a position among top five districts previously. He further stated that 5, 321 complaints are pending on the portal, which have not been resolved. He thereafter apprised the officials of the break-up of complaints category-wise and said that the district can perform better if all the issues are resolved within the stipulated time.