Green Shoots In Electoral Politics: Making Mass Contact To Establish Identity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has released list of 136 candidates with 11 newcomers entering electoral politics. Their presence in the political landscape adds a fresh perspective to the poll battle though it remains to be seen how voters will respond to debutants. Free Press talked to a section of them to know their views.

Excerpts

Unfazed by negative comments

Kamakhya Pratap Singh, Maharajpur: I am focusing on journey and opportunity I have received with God’s grace. Our focus is to stand up for rights of people and ensure that our policies benefit everyone. We are going door-to-door. We are also active on social media. My team is posting development works carried out before 2018 in Maharajpur.

Daughter and daughter-in-law

Jyoti Deharia, Parasia: I am daughter and daughter-in-law of this area. So, I am getting lot of love from local people, they aren't making me feel as if it is my first election. I am engaging especially with Ladli Behna beneficiaries. There are coal mines in our area, which are inactive. I talked to minister who assured that they would start. I am running door-to-door campaigns too.”

Chaupals in every corner

Pankaj Tekam, Dindori: We are going door-to-door and conducting chaupals in every nook and corner of the constituency. In 40% of our constituency, there’s no proper network connectivity, and not many of our people are active on social media. Still, our campaign is making headway through social media.

Coaching class students engaged

Prakash Singh Uikey, Pandhurna, said, “Community's overwhelming support is evident. Earlier, I used to run coaching classes, which had 500 students preparing for competitive exams. These students and local party leaders are visiting villages and campaigning for me. I am also contacting villagers, discussing their concerns and aspirations. We will commence door-to-door campaign soon.

Focus on khatiya baithak

Jaydeep Patel, Kukshi: I am receiving unwavering support from people. We are conducting extensive door-to-door campaigns with focus on khatiya baithak where we sit and interact with people directly.

Following traditional campaigning methods

Monika Batti, Amarwada: I am keeping my late father's face forward. I am focusing more on traditional methods of campaigning like chatayi bethak, a traditional practice in our village, where everyone sits on a floor and engaged in one-to-one conversation.

Read Also MP: Man Caught With 38 Kg Silver At Bhopal Railway Station

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)