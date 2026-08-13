Grand Tricolour Bicycle Rally Draws Officials, Students Under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The spirit of patriotism swept on Wednesday as the district administration and municipality jointly organised a grand bicycle rally under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The rally began from Excellence School No. 1 and moved through Chhatrasal Square, Mahal Road, Pratap Sagar Pond and Police Lines before returning to the starting point.

The rally was flagged off by Chhatarpur MLA Lalita Yadav, Collector Mrinal Meena, Zila Panchayat President Vidya Agnihotri and Municipal Council President Jyoti Chaurasia after participants collectively rendered ‘Vande Mataram’.

The route echoed with chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and patriotic slogans as residents joined the rally and extended their support to the campaign.

SP Rajat Saklecha, Zila Panchayat CEO Namah Shivay Arjariya, ADM Vinay Dwivedi, ASP Aditya Patle and CMO Madhuri Sharma were among the officials who participated.

A large number of students, government employees, social workers and citizens also took part in the event.

The rally aimed to strengthen patriotic sentiment among citizens and encourage greater public participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of Independence Day.

The administration appealed to residents to hoist the national flag at their homes and actively participate in the campaign.

A ‘Tiranga Selfie Point’ was also set up at the concluding venue, where participants enthusiastically clicked photographs with the national flag.

Officials said the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is being conducted across Chhatarpur district until August 17 in accordance with government directives.

The initiative seeks to connect more citizens with the celebration of Independence Day and promote respect for the national flag through public participation and patriotic activities.