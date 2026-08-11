21-Year-Old Woman, Along With Two Toddles, Jumps Into Well In MP's Chhatarpur; All 3 Die

21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Jumping Into Well With Two Children In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo/Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a well along with her two young children following a domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The woman and both children died in the incident.

The incident occurred in Prakash Bamhori village, under the jurisdiction of Prakash Bamhori police station in the Lavkushnagar subdivision, Chhatarpur.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as 21-year-old Bhagwati Kushwaha, her two-year-old son Pushpendra Kushwaha and three-year-old daughter Sandhya Kushwaha.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and, with the assistance of local villagers, began a rescue operation. The bodies of the woman and her two children were subsequently recovered from the well.

Police took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Domestic dispute led to extreme step

According to preliminary information, Bhagwati had reportedly been upset following a dispute at home. However, police officials said the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established.

Prakash Bamhori police are questioning family members and other people who may have information about what happened before the incident.

Officials said they are examining all aspects of the case, including the circumstances surrounding the reported domestic dispute.

Statements of relatives and residents are also being recorded to establish the sequence of events.

The deaths of the woman and her two small children have left the village in mourning. Relatives were inconsolable as news of the tragedy spread through the area.

Police said further details will emerge after the post-mortem reports and completion of the preliminary investigation.

19-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Found Dead In Well; Family Suspect Murder By In-Laws In MP's Chhatarpur

A similar case of woman jumped in well was reported in June 25 where a 19-year-old newlywed woman was found in a well.