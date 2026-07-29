Mrinal Meena Appointed Chhatarpur Collector In MP Administrative Reshuffle; Parth Jaiswal Transferred To Shahdol

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed a new Collector for Chhatarpur as part of a major reshuffle of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

The General Administration Department issued the transfer orders, announcing fresh postings for several senior officers across the state.

Under the new orders, Mrinal Meena, a 2015-batch IAS officer and the current Collector of Balaghat, has been appointed as the new Collector of Chhatarpur. He replaces Parth Jaiswal, who has been transferred as the Collector of Shahdol.

The transfer comes after 2016-batch IAS officer Misha Singh, who was earlier posted as the Collector of Shahdol, declined the posting due to health reasons. She was serving as the Collector of Ratlam before the transfer order was issued. Following her request, the government posted Parth Jaiswal to Shahdol.

Parth Jaiswal, a 2015-batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the Collector of Chhatarpur on August 6, 2024. It was his first posting as a district collector, and he served in the district for nearly two years.

During his tenure, the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, India's first river-linking project, was launched. He also handled the administration during prolonged protests over alleged irregularities in compensation distribution under the project.

Jaiswal was also credited with successfully managing the visits of the President and the Prime Minister during his tenure as Chhatarpur Collector.