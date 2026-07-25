Midnight Reshuffle: 20 IAS Officers Transferred In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav's ACS Neeraj Mandloi Takes Charge Of GIS | Indian National Emblem

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government transferred 20 IAS officers late on Friday night.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Chief Minister, Neeraj Mandloi, has been given charge of the Global Investors Summit while continuing to handle the Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department.

Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department, Ajay Katesariya has been rewarded for his work in the successful implementation of the promotion rules and his role in implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He has been appointed Collector of Ratlam.

KC Gupta, ACS, Cottage and Village Industries Department, has been appointed Agriculture Production Commissioner with additional charge of the Cottage and Village Industries Department and the Horticulture and Food Processing Department.

Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, has been appointed Principal Secretary, Forest Department.

Sachin Sinha, Director General, RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management, has been posted as ACS, Public Health Engineering Department, while Sandeep Yadav, Principal Secretary, Forest Department, has been appointed Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department.

John Kingsly, Secretary, Horticulture and Food Processing Department, has been appointed Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.

Dr Sudam Pandrinath Khade, Commissioner, Indore Division, has been appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Bhaskar Lakyskar, Commissioner-cum-Director, Food and Civil Supplies, has been appointed Commissioner, Indore Division.

Kumar Purshottam, Managing Director, Agriculture Marketing Board-cum-Commissioner, Mandi, has been appointed Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Ratnakar Jha, Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ujjain Division, has been appointed Collector of Anuppur.

Kedar Singh, Collector of Shahdol, has been shifted as Additional Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD), while Harshal Pancholi, Collector of Anuppur, has been appointed Executive Director, EPCO.

Aditi Garg, Collector of Mandsaur, has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD)-cum-Commissioner-cum-Director, Food and Consumer Protection.

Preeti Yadav, Collector of Agar Malwa, has been appointed Executive Director, MP Industrial Development Corporation.

Misha Singh, Collector of Ratlam, has been appointed Collector of Shahdol.

Guru Prasad, Deputy Secretary to the Chief Secretary, has been appointed Collector of Khargone.

Divyank Singh, Additional Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development Department, has been appointed Collector of Mandsaur.

Dr Sher Singh Meena, Commissioner, Satna Municipal Corporation, has been appointed Collector of Agar Malwa.

Sidharth Jain, CEO, District Panchayat, Indore, has been appointed Deputy Secretary to the Chief Secretary.

Himanshu Prajapati, CEO, Industrial Development Corporation, Indore, has been appointed CEO, District Panchayat, Indore.

Manish Singh, Principal Secretary, Technical Education and Skill Development Department, has been given additional charge of the Energy Department.