Loader Runs Over Calf Sitting Beside Its Mother On Roadside In MP's Chhatarpur| VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A calf died after being run over by a loader near a Christian School on Naugaon Road in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the driver allegedly left the spot after the accident.

The CCTV video showed the loader running over the calf as it sat beside its mother on the roadside.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

MP: Loader Runs Over Calf In Chhatarpur; Incident Caught On CCTV #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews pic.twitter.com/oF32C0hwSp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 3, 2026

According to information, the incident took place at around 8:30 pm on August 1, when a loader carrying iron rods was passing through the area. The vehicle allegedly ran over a calf that was sitting beside its mother on the roadside. The calf died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver neither tried to save the injured calf nor arranged for any treatment before leaving the scene.

After the incident, local residents reached the spot. Initially, the driver denied his involvement. However, after members of the Gau Raksha Dal showed him the CCTV footage, he admitted that the loader had hit the calf.

The calf was later cremated, and the matter was reported to the concerned police station.

According to Gau Raksha Dal district president Raviraj Singh, the driver said he wanted to atone for the incident. He reportedly said he would perform the calf's last rites, take a holy dip in the Ganga at Prayagraj, and organise meals for Brahmins and girls as an act of repentance.

Raviraj Singh also raised concerns over the large number of stray cattle on roads despite funds being spent on cow shelters. He said the lack of proper arrangements was leading to frequent road accidents involving cattle and urged authorities to shift stray cattle to safe shelters.