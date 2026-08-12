Heavy Rain Batters Bhopal, 3 Inches In 3 Hours; MP Districts Reel Under Downpour | FP photo

BHOPAL/SEHORE (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal experienced heavy rainfall, recording 74.5 mm (3 inches) in just three hours on Tuesday evening, according to the meteorological department.

In the last 24 hours, Biaora recorded 229.0 mm (9 inches), while Khilchipur recorded 205.0 mm (8 inches) and Zirapur 191.0 mm (7.5 inches), Rajgarh 112.0 mm (4.4 inches) and Gulana 102.0 mm (4.0 inches) rainfall.

Rivers Narmada, Betwa, Kalisind continued to be in spate in Vidisha, Narmadapuram. Besides, small bridges, culverts overflowed, disrupting road connectivity.

Bhopal recorded 1 inch rainfall on Tuesday evening, according to the meteorological department. Schools remained closed on Tuesday due to heavy rain in many districts like Bhopal, Raisen.

In Bhopal, throughout the day, it was sporadic light rainfall but in evening time, it was a spell of heavy rainfall. Waterlogged areas managed to limp back to normal.

In Raisen, small bridges at Pagneshwar on Sanchi Road and Jakha on Bhopal Road were submerged as the water level of the Betwa River rose. Water reached waist-deep levels within the premises of the PM Shri High School in Semra.

In Shivpuri, a school van got stuck in a water-filled pothole on New Police Line Station Road; the children managed to push it out after placing stones under the tyres.

On Aug 11, 2026, heavy rain caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams on National Highway 46 near Kakarwaya (Kakarakaya) in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, leading to significant vehicle slowdowns and disruptions.

In Sehore, the administration has instructed to shift the affected families to safer places. Today, collector and superintendent of police (SP) inspected the villages of Padiyala, Shyampur, Gopalpura, Charnal, Chhatri, Vankheda, and Ahmadpur.

They instructed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations and to set up relief camps in areas where they were needed.

A family stranded by the floods in Gopalpura village was safely rescued by the DRC team. In Vankheda village, families affected by the collapse of houses due to the floods were relocated to a community hall by the administration.

Sheikh Abdul (35), a native of West Bengal, drowned while bathing in the Chhita Khudri Dam, located approximately 50 kilometres from Jabalpur. Following a search operation that lasted nearly 48 hours, his body was found floating on the opposite bank of the dam on Tuesday.

In Narmadapuram, continuous rainfall has caused the water level of the Narmada River to rise by 9.6 feet and the Tawa Dam's water level by 8.5 feet.

Due to continuous monsoon rains in the Narmadapuram region, the water level of the Narmada River at Sethani Ghat has risen to approximately 938 feet.

Met office warning for heavy rain in many districts

Warning has been issued for very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places in Khandwa, Barwani, Dhar, Mandsaur in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places in Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar, Neemuch, Guna, Sheopur.

Thunderstorm and lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Indore, Dewas, Shajapur, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar, Pandhurna.

Bhopal schools to remain closed today amid heavy rainfall

The Bhopal District Education Officer (DEO) on Tuesday ordered that all government, private and aided schools affiliated with MPBSE, CBSE, ICSE and other boards in Bhopal district will remain closed for students on Wednesday.

Schools may conduct online or virtual classes as per their requirement and the prescribed schedule.

However, the holiday will apply only to students. All teachers and other school employees have been directed to report to their respective schools during office hours.

The DEO also directed schools to ensure that teachers and employees are not asked to take unnecessary risks to reach institutions.

In areas where schools are inaccessible due to heavy rain, blocked roads, flooded drains or rivers, or other adverse conditions, staff should not be compelled to reach the school merely for marking attendance.

In such cases, the attendance of concerned teachers and employees will be verified through the school s designated app.