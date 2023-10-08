Grand Maa Sharda Lok Will Be Built In Maihar: Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a grand Maa Sharda Lok will be built in the newly formed Maihar district. By the grace of Devi Maa, there is no shortage of money for the grand Lok. The Chief Minister was addressing the dedication and foundation laying programme of development works in Maihar. Chief Minister Chouhan said that the blessings of Maa Sharda are showering on everyone. We pray to her that Maihar district should progress a lot, may the blessings of Maa Sharda remain on the entire state, may everyone remain happy and healthy. Chief Minister Chouhan said that I run a family, not a government. The amount of development work done by the state government in the state has never been done before. He said that we have resolved to bring water from Narmada river in Maihar and provide water to every house through taps. No field will survive without irrigation.

Developments taking place in the state

Chief Minister Chouhan said that many developments are taking place in the state. There will be no dearth in development. There is a yearning in our hearts for development and welfare of the people. There is a law in the state to give strict punishment to those who molest daughters. Such criminals has been severely punished. He said that if the women face any problem due to liquor shops, these shops will be removed. The work of progress and development will continue in Madhya Pradesh.

Everyone will have their own permanent house

Chouhan said that the Ladli Bahnas left out of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be given funds to build permanent houses under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana. The state government has no shortage of funds. We will make every poor a house owner by giving them patta. No one will be allowed to live in a kutcha house, everyone will have their own pucca house.

Collector and SP called on the stage and introduced

Chouhan introduced to the people of Maihar District Collector Rani Batad and Superintendent of Police Sudhir Aggarwal, the first Collector and Superintendent of Police, posted in the newly formed district Maihar, and gave them his best wishes to perform the duties of public welfare and maintaining law and order. Chief Minister Chouhan greeted the people on Maihar becoming a new district.

Had darshan of Maa Sharda

Chouhan, who came to Maihar after the formation of the new district, first reached Maa Sharda temple and offered worship to Maa Sharda and took blessings. His wife Sadhna Singh was also present with him on this occasion. Chouhan said that he has come to seek blessings from Maa Sharda for the welfare of Maihar.

Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel said that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh has become a developed state from a sickly state. Development is taking place in all the sectors in the state like roads, electricity, irrigation, drinking water, health, education and agriculture. MP Shri Ganesh Singh said that this day will be scripted in golden letters in the history of Maihar. Chouhan has given an unprecedented gift by making Maihar a district. He is recognised as a generous Chief Minister in the entire country. Public representatives and a large number of citizens were present.

