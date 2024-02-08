Govt Shall Fulfil Promises Made In Sankalp Patra: LoP

Umang Singhar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After staging a walkout during Governor Mangubhai Patel’s speech on the first day of the Assembly's budget session on Wednesday, the opposition members said that if the manifesto is like a religious book ‘Geeta’ for the BJP-led government then it shall fulfil all the promises made to the people.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar told Free Press that the BJP had promised to purchase wheat at a rate of Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. Now, the government should fulfil the promise, he said.

Alleging that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is not at all interested to speak on the issues of the state, Singhar said the previous BJP government had also promised to give gas cylinders to women at Rs 450, but nothing such is visible.

Stating that the opposition staged a walkout over the issue related to the public, Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria said none of the promises made in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled. The jobless youths are facing canes on raising their voice, Bhuria said.

Other Congress MLAs also said that the Opposition will continue to raise the voice for the public inside and outside the Assembly.

After coming out of the Assembly after the walkout, the Opposition members were carrying posters and were raising slogans against the government.

Govt backtracked on three key promises: Nath

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said that after the Governor’s speech in the assembly, it has now become clear that Mohan Yadav –led government is going back on the key promises made to the public.

BJP had made three big promises - the first being giving Rs 3000 per month to Ladli Behanas but in the Governor’s speech there was no mention of it, said Nath. Similarly , there was no mention of MAP of Rs 2700 and Rs 3100 on per quintal wheat and paddy respectively, said the former PCC chief.