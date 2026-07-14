Govt School Teacher Marks Attendance & Leaves In MP's Shivpuri; Heated Brawl Goes Viral After Sarpanch's Husband Confronts Villagers Complaints

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a heated argument between a government school teacher and a sarpanch's husband at a classroom has gone viral on social media. The scuffle started after the sarpanch's husband confronted the teacher, citing villagers' complaints of irregularities and negligence against him.

The video is said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

The incident happened in Bhanvarhar Nayakheda village, located in the Pichhore development block of the Shivpuri district.

According to the report, Neeraj Gupta, a teacher posted at the school, has alleged that Pushpendra Yadav the 'Sarpanch's' husband, arrived at the school, behaved rudely, and assaulted him.

The teacher claimed he was even slapped during the altercation. Following the incident, he visited the Pichhore police station to lodge a complaint and demand action.

'Teacher uses abusive language'

According to the villagers, the teacher does not arrive school on time on most days and leaves the premises after marking his attendance, thereby affecting the children's education.

Villagers also claim that the teacher used abusive language with the students and behaves inappropriately towards the school's teacher-in-charge.

The Sarpanch's husband reached the school regarding these complaints, where the dispute escalated.

After the incident, both the parties reached Pichhor police station and filed written applications against each other.

The police have accepted the complaints from both sides and initiated an investigation.

Police official stated that the entire incident is being probed based on the viral video, statements from eyewitnesses, and other available evidence. Legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge once the investigation is complete.

The police have clarified that they are verifying the authenticity of the video and the events depicted in it. This incident has raised several questions regarding discipline in government schools, teacher accountability, and the role of public representatives.

The true cause of the dispute and the extent of each party's culpability will only become clear once the investigation report is released.