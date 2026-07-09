Woman Delivers Baby At Roadside In Shivpuri, Passing By Tehsildar Stops Car Rush Them To Hospital After Ambulance Fails To Arrive-- VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Tehsildar Rushes Woman, Newborn To Hospital After Roadside Delivery -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tehsildar’s compassion and quick action saved the lives of a pregnant woman and her newborn after she delivered on a roadside in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, earning appreciation for the government official.

According to information, the incident took place in the Bairad area of Shivpuri district, where Tehsildar Drigpal Singh Vais helped save the lives of the woman and her newborn after the delivery took place on the roadside.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Shivpuri Tehsildar Stops Car Seeing Woman Delivering Baby At Roadside, Rushes Them To Hospital After Ambulance Fails To Arrive#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Shivpuri #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/xBlQHxSEeX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 9, 2026

The woman went into labour while she was being taken to a hospital. Despite informing the ambulance service, help did not arrive on time.

This forced the family to take her to the hospital themselves. During the journey, the woman delivered the baby on the roadside.

At the same time, Bairad Tehsildar Drigpal Singh Vais was passing through the area with his team. Seeing the critical situation, he immediately stopped his government vehicle.

Given the seriousness of the matter, he quickly helped shift the woman, the newborn and their family members to the hospital.

Mother, newborn healthy

Doctors at the hospital provided medical care to both the mother and the child. They said timely arrival at the hospital helped prevent serious complications, and both the mother and newborn are currently safe and stable.

The tehsildar’s quick response and humanitarian gesture have been appreciated by local residents. People said his timely decision could have prevented a major tragedy.

The incident also highlighted the importance of ensuring quick and reliable ambulance services, especially in rural areas, where delays during emergencies can put lives at risk.